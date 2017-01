Born in 1985, Gao'an, Jiangxi province, China. Lives and works in Beijing, China

Selected Exhibitions:

2016

Collective Exhibition in BNF (Bibliothèque Nationale de France), Paris “Spotting Zone” Solo Exhibition, ON/gallery, Beijing

Jump&, Group Exhibition, Photo Shanghai 2016, Shanghai

Mues, Group Exhibition, 24 b Gallery, Paris

Whiplash, Group Exhibition, Red Gate Gallery, Beijing Art Paris Art Fair 2016, ON/gallery, Paris

2015

“Self-writing” Group Exhibition, Arc Space, Beijing

Poly Art Up International Art Fair, Beijing

“Young Thinkers: Courage And Freedom” Group Exhibition, Imperial City Art Museum, Beijing “Real! as it should be” Group Exhibition, Photo Shanghai Art Fair, ON/gallery, Shanghai

“Derivative Of Art” Group Exhibition, Art Lizard Space, Chengdu

“The Civil Power” Group Exhibition, Minsheng Art Museum, Beijing

Art Paris Art Fair 2015, ON/gallery, Paris

“INTERSTICES Beijing//New-York”, Zürcher Gallery, New York

“WU HE” Young Art Group Exhibition, Nan An Art Museum, Shanghai

2014

The Weak Road Solo Exhibition, Fotofever Art Fair, Paris

“A Hard Road To The Future” Solo Exhibition ,KOCA Art Space, Shanghai

Exhibition for Nominated Young Artist in Asia, 798 Art Factory, Beijing

“The Tipping Point——We Do Art Right” Group Exhibition, FOTILE STYLE, Shanghai SAYA 2014 Embrace Project Group Exhibition, Art + Gallery, Chengdu

“MADE IN CHINA” Group Exhibition, Galerie Eigenheim, Weimar

“XXL ARTPARIS 〉BEIJING”Group Exhibition, ON/gallery, Beijing

“Jungbrunnen II” Group Exhibition, Avantgarde Galerie, Berlin

“CHINA GUEST OF HONOUR”, Art Paris Art Fair with ON/gallery, Paris

JUSTMAD5 International Contemporary Art Fair, Madrid

“Picturing Global China” Group Exhibition, White Box, University of Oregon

2013

HOME LAND Solo Exhibition, StageBACK Gallery, Shanghai

2013 Youth Pioneer Artist of the Year, chi k11 art space, Shanghai

“Growing”2013 Shanghai Youth Biennial, China Art Palace, Shanghai

ASAP2013 Program: Dazibao, Organhaus Art Space, Chongqing

“Summer In The City” Group Exhibition, Moproo Gallery, Shanghai

“Nishastaga Project”Group Exhibition,Shangyuan Art Museum, Beijing

“Discover Rebuild” China Fine Young Artists, Shanghai Duolun Museum of Modern Art “Self-portraits of 115 Artists” Group Exhibition, MOCA Beijing

“Essence of Random”Document Show, SAS Art Space, Shanghai

2012

A WEAK ROAD Solo Exhibition, Photo-Off Photography Art Fair, Paris

A WEAK ROAD Solo Exhibition, Pingyao International Photography Festival

A WEAK ROAD Solo Exhibition, Dali International Photography Exhibition

A WEAK ROAD Solo Exhibition, Más Art Space, Beijing

Surge Contemporary Art Fair, Shanghai

Cutlog International Contemporary Art Fair, Paris

SECRET 7 Group Exhibition, YY Space, Shanghai

SWAB International Contemporary Art Fair, Barcelona

MELTING SNOW Double Solo Exhibition, Salt Horse Gang, Caochangdi, Beijing

2011

JUE NEXT GEN Photography Exhibition, Andrew James Art, Shanghai Awards

2016 Special Jury Prize of Bourse du Talent Paris Award

Paris Award 2015 Hou Dengke Documentary Photograph Award

2014 SAYA Embrace Project Artist Award

2013 Youth Pioneer Artist of the Year Finalist Award

2013 Shanghai Youth Biennial Experiment Module Growing Photography Award

Collection

Bibliothèque nationale de France (BnF)