MATHIEU WILLCOCKS



I grew up in Hong Kong and it was there that I first dreamed of being a photographer. I started by shooting in the slums of Manila at age 16. Then I forgot all about it and studied Economics and Business Management. It was only years later, and after an internship at the VII photo agency in Paris in 2012, that I re-launched my photography career. I obtained my MA in Photojournalism and Documentary Photography at the London College of Communication in 2013.

Upon graduating, I moved to Myanmar where I covered the various aspects and consequences of the country’s recent development. I was a regular contributor to The New York Times, as well as other publications, in Myanmar and also worked across South East Asia.

Since the summer of 2016, and a relocation to Scotland, I have been working onboard the Topaz Responder, one of MOAS’ (Migrant Offshore Aid Station) rescue ships in the Mediterranean. I have photographed the plight of migrants attempting the crossing from Libya to Italy for many months and this project is still ongoing.