Une "détention provisoire de 7 jours" pour Shahidul Alam

Dhaka, 6 août 2018

Dernière mise à jour: Shahidul Alam placé en détention provisoire de 7 jours dans une affaire déposée contre lui en vertu de la loi sur les technologies de l'information et de la communication (TIC). Plus tôt dans la journée, M. Shahidul a été interpellé par des policiers dans une affaire déposée en vertu de la loi sur les TIC, 21 heures après avoir été violemment interpellé hier soir par des détectives à sa résidence à Dhanmondi.

"J'ai été frappé (en détention). Ils ont lavé mon punjabi taché de sang et m'ont ensuite obligé à le porter à nouveau", a déclaré Shafiqul Alam (chef du bureau de l'AFP à Dhaka). .

La compagne de Shahidul, Rahnuma Ahmed (écrivain et chroniqueur), a décrit l'incident d'enlèvement par la force lors d'une conférence de presse plus tôt aujourd'hui. "Shahidul a été enlevé de sa maison. C'était un peu après 22 heures. Je n'étais pas dans l'appartement mais j'ai entendu un cri et je me suis précipité pour le découvrir. Les gardes de sécurité et notre concierge nous ont dit qu’il avait été forcé de monter dans une voiture, une voiture «Hi-Ace», a t-elle dit. C'étaient environ 30-35 hommes en civil. Selon les gardes, ils ont prétendu être de la branche de détective (DB). Ils avaient emporté avec force les images des caméras de vidéosurveillance, ils ont mis du scotch sur la caméra de vidéosurveillance. "

Dr. Shahidul Alam’s abduction from his house, whereabouts still unknown

Dhaka, 6 August 2018

Dr. Shahidul Alam, internationally renowned photographer, activist and founder of Drik and Pathshala South Asian Media Institute, was forcibly abducted from his house in Dhanmondi, Dhaka after 10pm on 5 August 2018. Later, Additional Commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DB) Abdul Baten quoted to UNB (United News of Bangladesh) that a team of Detective Branch (DB) of police has detained Shahidul from his Dhanmondi residence for interrogation over his Facebook posts on the ongoing student protests.

Shahidul’s partner Rahnuma Ahmed(writer and columnist) described the incident at the conference. She said, “Shahidul was abducted from his house. It was a bit after 10 pm. I was not in the flat but I heard a scream and I ran down to find it out. We heard from the security guards and our land-lord that he has been forced into a car, a ‘Hi-Ace’ car they said. There have been about 30-35 men in plain dress. They had forcefully taken away the CCTV camera footage, they put scotch-tape on the CCTV camera.

We heard from a media source that he had been taken away by the DB. We went there and stayed for the whole night but we were not given any information. Around 10am in the morning, we saw a white vehicle coming out of the DB office and rushing away along with Shahidul. We want you to know he is being represented by Barrister Sara Hossain. She went in and she wanted to know, I wanted to know and many others wanted to know where he had been taken but we were not given any information.”

The other speakers at the conference were Mr. Junayed Saki (activist), Ms. Khushi Kabir (human rights activist), Prof. Anu Muhammad (teacher and activist), Ms. Shireen Huq (women’s rights activist), Barrister Sara Hossain (lawyer) and Ms. Tahmina Rahman (Director, Bangladesh and South Asia at Article 19).

Barrister Sara Hossaincommented, “According to the section 33 of our constitution - if someone gets arrested it is customary for the force to provide information about the arrested person’s whereabouts, as soon as possible. Under section 43, a person’s house cannot be entered illegally or forcibly. The state is supposed to protect the communication and correspondence of every citizen. In this case, the state has offended both the sections. “

Prof. Anu Muhammadin his speech stated, “It is our government’s liability to provide explanation to the citizens. Why is our government playing such role? Why this hypocrisy? Why is the law enforcement force acting as goons? Why are the citizens being attacked one after another? Why have they declared war against the common people? Why are they so scared? If they think, they are working for the development of our people then they should be happy that it is being photographed. Besides camera, people have eyes. Even if they break the cameras, still there will be the eyes, the brain, the memories and the history. They cannot erase all of these.”

All the speakers demanded Shahidul’s unconditional and unharmed release.

