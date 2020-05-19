Inspirations Nature | Daniel Cavey on the photographs of Antonio Gaudencio

And yet man is perceivably very small and fragile, as often portrayed by the Romantics, atop the rock in ‘Solitude’. Rock that has formed over billions of years prevail in Gaudencio’s worlds. ‘Minéralité’ and ‘La silhouette’ place in the forefront sediments possibly containing evidence of the life they once harbored millions of years ago. Compressed and regurgitated by tectonic actions, Gaudencio has captured a fleeting moment in geologic history, reviving tensions between what may be perceived by us as geological permanence and the ephemerality of our kind.

It is difficult to escape our current global rationalization of nature as was once possible for members of the Hudson River School, and to flee from the rapidly industrializing east to the pristine North American west. We have globalized, and there is no cranny that has been left untouched by our corporate projections. National parks of today offer nooks to be plundered and developed by future administrations. Quite different from the panorama scrutinized by Bierstadt’s brush, Gaudencio’s lens may frame a landscape that fell victim to our evolution and constant abuse, and yet similarly holds an intrinsic reminder of our own insignificance

and fragility. Hence, we find respite amongst mountain springs and eroded rock, even if they convey only a fraction of the splendor captured by Hudson River School. And we are soothed by the notion that nature, in the grand scheme, will never be completely fathomed or annihilated by one of her most destructive great apes. The structure will be reclaimed, nature will rebound.

Daniel Cavey

Cavey Galerie Rastoll

16 Rue Sainte Anastase, 75003 Paris

10 March -25 April 2020