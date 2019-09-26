Joanna Fu | A view on photography

Why did you focused on Taiwan, Japan ?

Joanna Fu: My curatorial projects are based on long-term writing and interviewing projects. Such is the case with the Taiwan Contemporary Photography Exhibition I just mentioned to you. I completed a column for more than two years before the exhibition Beneath the Surface appeared. Second, I had a plan to turn it into a book, and when during the publisher invited me to publish the book, I got a curatorial opportunity from DIPE. So I curated the exhibition about Taiwan contemporary photography. As a matter of fact, I have curated two exhibitions to present my project of Taiwan photography. The first was at the 2015 DIPE, which was entitled Beneath the Surface—Taiwan Contemporary Photography Exhibition. The artists participating in the exhibition were all the most representative contemporary photographers in Taiwan. Another is in July 2017, I curated another exhibition about contemporary photography in Taiwan: Face to Faith in the Lianyungang international photography festival.

My curatorial projects are defined not by region but by subject and content. I curated the Japanese exhibition because I wanted to have a more comprehensive understanding of the photography situation of the younger generation in Japan. Because, since 2016, I have been a jury of the Wonder Foto Day (the Taipei international photography art exchange exhibition) every year. In the process of being a jury member, I got to know a lot of promising young Japanese photographers, and two of them appeared in this Japanese photography exhibition. My curiosity about these Japanese photographers made me want to know more. Therefore, I began to pay attention to and study the current situation of Japanese photography. In doing so, I was trying to figure out what a new generation of Japanese photographers were creating in addition to the postwar photographers community that were widely admired around the world. Therefore, the exhibition Hai, Dozo! A New Generation of Japanese Photographers I curated for 2019 DIPE came into being.