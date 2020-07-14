Unseen Amsterdam 2020 cancelled

On behalf of the Unseen Amsterdam team, Johan de Bruijn and Fons Hof announce the cancellation of the 2020 edition of the Unseen Amsterdam fair.

The resurgence of Covid-19 business in recent weeks in various countries has made many international galleries doubt the feasibility of a successful participation in Unseen Amsterdam. Fear of closure and the fear of international collectors who choose not to attend are important considerations for not participating in Unseen 2020. The Unseen fair has also been faced with various cancellations from galleries that had already registered for the event and no longer wish to participate.

To ensure the long-term success of Unseen, Johan de Bruijn and Fons Hof wanted to preserve the international character of the first edition under the leadership of the Art Rotterdam team. The management therefore decided to cancel the 2020 edition and hold next year's edition in September 2021.