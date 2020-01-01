Élodie Petit

Photographe auteur, Elodie Petit est née en 1982 à Paris. Elle étudie la photographie à Icart Photo où elle est diplômée en 2003. Suite à une rencontre dans le milieu automobile, Elodie devient la photographe officielle de la marque Lada de 2003 à 2006. En 2006 elle est aussi l’assistante de Marie Hennechart, avec laquelle elle fera le tour de l’Europe pour des grands magazines américains.

La même année elle fera la rencontre de Nicolas Lecoeur PDG d’un traiteur qui lui fera commencé sa carrière de photographe culinaire en lui confiant durant 6 années l’image de Fleur de Mets. Depuis 2006, Elodie travaille avec les traiteurs parisiens tels que Kaspia récéptions, Kardamome, Lubré, Fauchon…

“Une photographie, c’est un arrêt du coeur d’une fraction de seconde.”

Pierre Movila Author photographer, Elodie Petit was born in 1982 in Paris. She studied photography at Icart Photo school where she graduated in 2003. Following an encounter in the automotive industry, Elodie becomes the official photographer of the Lada brand from 2003 to 2006. In 2006 she is also Marie Hennechart’s assistant, with whom she will tour Europe for major american magazines.

The same year she will meet Nicolas Lecoeur CEO of a caterer who will begin his career as a culinary photographer by entrusting her during 6 years the image of Fleur de Mets. Since 2006, Elodie works with Parisian caterers such as Kaspia réceptions, Kardamome, Lubré, Fauchon …

She is also working on a personal project called “A travers” for which she photographs the material and the transparency of food.