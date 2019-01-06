This is a series of fashion story featuring my wife who was pregnant for 3 months. The location of this series is in our apartment. I dressed my wife in some interesting fashion clothes to create some humorous scenes that show the physiological changes of her body in the process of pregnancy.

I shot some objects which look like skin or body as still life, as metaphors of a woman's body and the process of pregnancy. I juxtapose them with my wife's portrait photos, symbolizing the fragility and the vitality of a pregnant woman.